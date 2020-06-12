Naruto: John Boyega supports the Black Lives Matters by citing Kishimoto's manga

Share it:

Actor John Boyega is fighting on the front lines to support the Black Lives Matters movement. Lately he used the enormous media power of social media to emphasize his words, and he did it using a quote from one of his favorite souls, Naruto.

The actor has repeatedly stated that he has a strong passion for the world of Japanese animation, citing productions such as the Attack of the Giants and Naruto himself. As you can see at the bottom of the article, Boyega has published a photo in which he is dressed in wide trousers and a short-sleeved shirt characterized by the symbol of the village of the leaf.

The actor accompanied the image with the following caption:

"If you don't like the hand that fate has given you, fight for a new one"

Fans of Masashi Kishimoto's work will certainly recognize the quote borrowed from Boyega, which met with the favor of over 518,000 people on Instagram. Although it has long been concluded, the animated series of Naruto continues to generate significant revenues in the Japanese animation industry, as evidenced by the latest financial report from TV Tokyo.

