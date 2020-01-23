Naruto: Jiraya is back in a € 500 action figure

Share it:

The Hermit of the Toads was at the center of Boruto's last great narrative arc: Naruto Next Generations, thrilling fans of the franchise with this welcome return. After all, Jiraya still remains one of the characters of Naruto most loved and appreciated of all Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece.

Naruto's teacher is not only a very powerful ninja, but also a man of values ​​and principles, a teacher who comes out of his own work to appear in the hearts of readers. And it is thanks to this affection that fans have towards Jiraya that the fans themselves appreciated his return to the present animated adaptation of the manga by Boruto.

Anyway, to pay homage to his presence, LSeven Studio in the past few hours, he presented the company's new action figure to the public, dedicated to the toad hermit. From the photos at the bottom of the news, therefore, you can take a first look at the latest scale model of the company, with dimensions of 55 x 48 x 46 (cm), and which will be available starting from the second quarter of 2020 the important figure of 499 euros, to which are added any shipping costs.

However, the high price of the action figure is also dictated by the exclusivity of the same, with just 200 models available worldwide. And you, instead, what do you think of this limited edition figurine, do you like it? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below.