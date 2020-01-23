Entertainment

Naruto: Jiraya is back in a € 500 action figure

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Hermit of the Toads was at the center of Boruto's last great narrative arc: Naruto Next Generations, thrilling fans of the franchise with this welcome return. After all, Jiraya still remains one of the characters of Naruto most loved and appreciated of all Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece.

Naruto's teacher is not only a very powerful ninja, but also a man of values ​​and principles, a teacher who comes out of his own work to appear in the hearts of readers. And it is thanks to this affection that fans have towards Jiraya that the fans themselves appreciated his return to the present animated adaptation of the manga by Boruto.

Anyway, to pay homage to his presence, LSeven Studio in the past few hours, he presented the company's new action figure to the public, dedicated to the toad hermit. From the photos at the bottom of the news, therefore, you can take a first look at the latest scale model of the company, with dimensions of 55 x 48 x 46 (cm), and which will be available starting from the second quarter of 2020 the important figure of 499 euros, to which are added any shipping costs.

READ:  Marvel Casting Iron Man Kevin Feige

However, the high price of the action figure is also dictated by the exclusivity of the same, with just 200 models available worldwide. And you, instead, what do you think of this limited edition figurine, do you like it? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.