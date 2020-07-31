Naruto: Itachi Uchiha shows itself in all its glory thanks to this statue

Share it:

Among the countless brands that over the course of these decades have managed to conquer millions of readers and spectators all over the world, the epic of Naruto, revealed to be capable of arousing the interest of a very large audience first through the paper work and subsequently through an anime adaptation.

The franchise has seen over the years the arrival of countless themed productions, including anime, manga, spin-offs, video games, films and much more, all designed to always keep up the interest of an audience that has not never stopped praising the IP with cosplay and fanart often made with great attention.

Given the success, countless companies have launched themselves into the creation of themed gadgets that could arouse the interest of the most avid collectors, companies among which also Impression Studio, recently finished in the spotlight thanks to the presentation of a magnificent themed statue Naruto is specifically dedicated to Itachi Uchiha. As seen in the news, the product shows off our Uchina posing, ready for what appears to be a powerful attack, an extremely refined work that is characterized by an excellent final result. According to the company, the statue is available in preorder for a cost of 240 euros – not counting the shipping costs -, while the release is currently set for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that a magnificent figure designed to bring us back to the origins of Naruto has also recently been unveiled.