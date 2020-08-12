Naruto: Itachi shows himself in a beautiful statue as the captain of the ANBU team

Share it:

One of the most significant, profound and fan-loved characters of the series Naruto is Sasuke's elder brother, Itachi Uchiha, who exterminated his own clan to save the entire Leaf Village from internal strife and possible external attacks due to the weakening of Konoha.

Since his childhood Itachi was considered an extremely skilled ninja, strategic, able to adapt to different situations. At 8 he was able to activate the Sharingan, the ocular technique of Clan Uchiha, and thanks to the excellent results obtained in the mission and during the courses of the academy, he reached the rank of Jonin at just 13 years old.

It then became the captain of the ANBU special team, a Leaf Village military force characterized by the animal masks worn by members, which is in charge of repelling looming threats, such as fearsome S-rank ninja. To remember this particular design by Itachi, the MH Studio made a splendid figure.

At the bottom of the page you can find pictures of the statue in question. At the base we find a kind of wooden torii, destroyed, with the symbol of the Uchiha Clan hidden behind the particular mask worn by Itachi in the ANBU. On a scale of 1: 7, the figure is approximately 36 centimeters high, and as reported in the post it will be available by the end of the year, but you can already pre-order it for 174 euros.

