Naruto: Ino in a swimsuit becomes sexy in Aite Aina's cosplay

July 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Perhaps more than Hinata Hyuga and Sakura Haruno, the two female characters from the world of Naruto who have been represented for longer in the manga, there is a character whose sensuality and beauty has created a sort of niche cult among fans. The burning girl is Ino Yamanaka, a member of team 10 and who eventually got married to Sai.

Able to use the skills of his clan to create a telepathic connection with one or more targets, but also to exchange body, Ino Yamanaka is definitely one of Naruto's sexiest characters. With the transition from Naruto to Naruto: Shippuden first and then at the end of the saga, the maturity and sensuality of the girl became increasingly accentuated.

This sensuality explodes in the Ino Yamanaka cosplay created by Aite Aina. The girl decided not to wear the girl's classic clothes, that is the purple uniform that we have always seen her wear, but she thought to portray her in the pool and of course in a swimsuit. The lilac color remains, even if this time it is reflected on the bikini, while the very long blond hair frames a beautiful face from which the blue eyes emerge. What do you think of this Naruto world cosplay?

There is no shortage of representations of other characters such as the Tsunade cosplay by Kaho Shibuya or the Hinata cosplay from Toullaghoul.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

