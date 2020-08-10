Entertainment

Naruto: Ino comes to life in the faithful cosplay of the American Angie

August 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Since the dawn of the Naruto , Masashi Kishimoto introduced us to many characters who would assume relative importance over time. By introducing all the genin present in the ninja academy, we also made the acquaintance of Ino Yamanaka, recently honored with a splendid cosplay.

Ino immediately showed herself as a skilled kunoichi, ready to assist her team 10 teammates, Choji and Shikamaru, under the teachings of the late Asuma Sarutobi, their teacher and son of the Third Hokage. But what has involved Ino most, at least in the opening bars of the series, is his eternal rivalry with Sakura Hakuno.

Currently, in the sequel Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, Ino is married to Sai, with whom she had a son, Inojin, and despite having decided to take care of the family and the Yamanaka flower shop, remains one of the most powerful kunoichi within Konoha, an exceptional ninja, as she had been defined in the past by Asuma.

To pay homage to this character, the cosplayer @roga_na_noge shared her personal, e faithful interpretation of Ino in the post you find at the bottom of the news. The fan also commented on the image with a phrase said by Ino herself: "It's not a question of power or not, I'm doing it!".

Recall that All Might and Jiraiya joined in a fanart, and that Itachi got a spectacular collectible statue.

