Naruto in Hermit of the Six Ways mode shows up in a new Nendoroid

The great franchise of Naruto has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans over the years, with the epic of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that over the past few months has been able to make people talk about themselves thanks to the manga and through animated adaptation, both for better and for worse.

While the public continues to pay homage to the Naruto franchise with endless cosplay and fan-art, often also of incredible quality, more and more companies are attempting to capitalize on the brand by creating countless themed products designed to conquer the heart all collectors who love gadgets available in all shapes and sizes.

This time, however, it was the guys from Good Smile Company to have conquered the spotlight thanks to the presentation of a new Naruto Shippuden themed Nendoroid and depicting the most famous ninja in the world in its powerful and dangerous "mode" from the Hermit of the Six Ways. As you can see in the image at the bottom of the news – to which are added several others that you can find by clicking on the source of the news -, the product appears well cared for and rich in details, as per tradition for this kind of products. As revealed by the company, the Nendoroid is currently pre-orderable at the price of $ 52, all with release scheduled for August 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that an incredible Naruto Shippuden themed figure was also presented in the last few days.