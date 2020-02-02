Naruto in Fox Chakra mode becomes a beautiful figure

Share it:

The series of Naruto for 15 years it has marked the immense universe of Japanese comics and animation, entering by right among the most important manga both of the decade and of the medium in general, able to partially redefine some of the stylistic features and themes typical of the Shonen genre .

Of course a work of this resonance also saw the production of video games, figures and merchandise of all kinds, and the success achieved by the manga Masashi Kishimoto, continues thanks to the adventures seen in the new series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, signed by Ukyo and Ikemoto.

Among the incredible amount of proposed figures there are often unique creations, which reach impressive prices and dimensions, considered by collectors as true works of art, such as the beautiful statue of Night Guy, or even the majestic figures of Kaido, belonging to the universe by ONE PIECE.

Among the many forms and techniques seen in the Naruto series, including that of the Eremitic Mode, one of the most appreciated, as well as one of the most powerful, is certainly the Fox Chakra mode used by Naruto Uzumaki and his father Minato Namikaze. Recently one appeared on the net beautiful statue just about the young Naruto with the Kurama chakra.

The user @MundoKame shared the images that you can find below on Twitter. The figure was made by LX Studio, has a height of 30 cm, and is already pre-orderable at the price of 122 euros, excluding any shipping costs. According to what was said in the post, the object will be available from the second quarter of 2020.