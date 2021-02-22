Naruto: How to watch anime, movies and OVA in chronological order?

Just over 20 years ago, the anime of Naruto broadcast its first episode and so many of us met a charismatic blonde ninja who would captivate us with his power, personality and above all, the desire to always give his best.

Since then we have seen endless episodes, films and even a sequel to the original story created by Masashi Kishimoto, in which we have witnessed how the protagonist and the rest of his friends and Konoha shinobi have had all kinds of adventures.

And it is that without a doubt, we are talking about one of the oldest works of the genre. That is why The Truth News shares the following guide, so you can see the entire series of Naruto in chronological order.

How to see Naruto in chronological order?

1. Watch episodes 1 to 5 of the anime.

2. Continue with the first OVA of the saga: Find the red four-leaf clover!

3. Go from episode 6 to episode 19 of the anime.

4. Later it continues with the television special Naruto: The Cross Roads.

5. Watch Naruto Episode 20-101.

6. Continue with the OVA called Mission: Protect the waterfall village!

7. After the special chapter, watch the movie Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

8. Continues from episode 102 to 160 of the anime.

9. Watch the movie Naruto the Movie: The Legend of the Gelel Stone.

10. Watch the anime Naruto from episode 161 to 196.

11. Sigue con la película Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom.

12. Watch the Naruto animated series from episode 197 to 220.

13. Naruto Shippuden begins. Watch episodes 1 to 32.

14. Watch the movie Naruto Shippuden.

15. Continue with the anime Naruto Shippuden from episode 32 to 71.

16. Watch Naruto Shippuden the movie: Bonds.

17. After the feature film, continue with Naruto Shippuden from episode 72 to 126.

18. Continue with Naruto Shippuden the movie: The will of fire.

19. Watch Naruto Shippuden from episode 127 to 143.

20. Posteriormente mira Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower.

21. Look at Naruto Shippuden from chapter 144 to 196.

22. Watch Naruto the movie: Blood Prison.

23. Continues from episode 197 to 219 of Naruto Shippuden

24. Continue with the television special Chunin Exam on Fire! Naruto vs. Konohamaru!

25. Finished the OVA, watch Naruto Shippuden episode 220 to 251.

26. Watch the movie Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie.

27. After the feature film, continue with Naruto Shippuden from chapter 252 to 493.

28. Watch the movie The Last: Naruto movie.

29. Watch Naruto Shippuden from episodes 494 to 500

30. Continue with the OVA called The Day Naruto Became Hokage

31. Comienza con Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

So now you have all the steps to put together a good marathon with the Naruto anime, and enjoy the ninja path of one of the most beloved characters in manga and anime.

