Naruto: How to start with anime and manga?

The franchise of Naruto It remains one of the biggest shonen titles out there, from 1999 to 2014 in Weekly Shonen Jump. The popularity of the series spread around the world and the market is filled with various options to enjoy the story of Naruto Uzumaki and his quest to become the Hokage.

With this series finished and its sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on the go, new fans are in an ideal position. Newcomers can enjoy updates to Boruto installments as they delve into the original Naruto at their own pace.

What should you see before Boruto? The answer is 72 volumes of ninja action in the manga and a few hundred episodes of the show. The manga and the anime Naruto’s are widely available for those looking to enjoy the series for the first time, or a repeat experience.

How to read Naruto manga

Fans looking to read Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto manga, whether to avoid the infamous fillers of the anime or experience its original material, have all kinds of options to start with. This is not a short series, so those who collect the English translation of VIZ Media they may need a dedicated shelf.

For those who prefer to read the Naruto manga digitally, there are many options to explore. VIZ’s official website has digital options at a discounted price compared to the print edition, which is also digitally available via Nook, Google Play, Kindle, iBooks and more, according to the VIZ site.

How to watch Naruto anime

The anime is split between the original Naruto run and the longer Naruto: Shippuden, though streaming sites typically have both. Subscribers to Funimation Y Crunchyroll You can find the full series available on your respective streaming services.

VIZ’s website will direct visitors to any of those sites and other options, including Netflix Y Hulu, although availability may vary by region and language. Fans can grow their physical collection of Naruto anime with the DVD and Blu-ray options found at retailers such as Amazon.

Fortunately, for anyone new to the ninja world of Naruto or for fans looking to experience some of their favorite adventures, there are plenty of ways to dive into mega-hit shonen. The Truth News will keep updating you on Boruto sequel in the future.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Instagram and stay informed. Kill ne!