Naruto: Hinata is fiercer than ever in this gorgeous figure

Among the most important productions of our industry, one of the best known is undoubtedly Naruto, a franchise that in the course of these long years has been able to win the attention of millions and millions of users, first through the paper work and then thanks to an animated adaptation.

Although the main work is now over for some time, the series has never lost its enamel in the eyes of the public and indeed, the arrival of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations has given further life to the work – as can be viewed by cosplay and by fan art that populate the web every day – although obviously some criticisms were also quite heated. The success achieved and never lost has thus led various companies to launch themselves into the creation of themed gadgets designed to attract the attention of the most avid collectors.

Among the many, there is also Gals DX, a company that has recently returned to the spotlight thanks to the presentation of a splendid Naruto-themed figure and specifically dedicated to Hinata, one of the most loved and famous characters in the series. As can be viewed from the images at the bottom of the news, the work is characterized by a great attention to detail and showcases the charming ninja ready to unleash a deadly attack against some unfortunate opponent. Unfortunately, the price of everything has not yet been revealed, but on the other hand the company has made it known that the pre-orders will be opened this October 2nd, the day in which all the missing information will be revealed.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that recently an incredible Naruto-themed half-length was also unveiled and specifically dedicated to Namikaze Minato.