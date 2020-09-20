Naruto: Here are 5 reasons why the Dawn Organization is superior to Kara

The original series of Naruto has been characterized by the presence of numerous enemies and antagonists, all well characterized, and among these we certainly find the members of the organization known as Akatsuki, a group of S-level traitorous ninja that has been able to capture the attention of fans immediately for the their particular goals.

Introduced in chapter 139 and episode 80, Akatsuki was a staple in the universe created by Masashi Kishimoto, who played a pivotal role in advancing the plot. Given the recent appearance of the Kara in the Boruto sequel series, we have compiled a short list to highlight the superiority of the Alba organization over the newcomer.

As a first point we find the emotional and personal involvement concerning some of the main characters. Itachi, Madara, Orochimaru, are all characters who have established more or less deep ties with the protagonists over the course of the chapters, and which have consequently led to moving, intense scenes, and able to remain in the minds of readers for a long time.

The second motivation concerns the fact of perceiving Kara as a mere copy of the Alba organization. If the adventures of Naruto’s son have repeatedly shown us similarities with the work of Kishimoto, and some novelties, such as the Karma brands, the alien Otsutsuki clan, the presence of such an unoriginal team of enemies leaves us somewhat disappointed.

The third reason is closely linked to the previous one. The villains belonging to Kara presented so far cannot be compared in the least to Akatsuki members, all perfectly characterized, with completely unique personalities, attitudes and stories, just think of Tobi and Itachi.

We then move on to consider the style and the design with which the two organizations present themselves. On the one hand we find a black robe, with red clouds and white outlines, which has become one of the symbols of the Naruto series, on the other we find simple and anonymous black cloaks.

Finally as a last point it should be noted that among the members of Alba there were many of the most powerful opponents of the entire series, which is only minimally valid for Kara, only if you consider Jigen’s character.

What do you think of this unparalleled comparison? Do you agree with what has been said? Let us know with a comment below. Recall that Emma Watson became Sakura thanks to a fanart, and we leave you with images that have traced the growth of Naruto.