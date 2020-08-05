Naruto: h0llymolly takes the field again with a breathtaking Itachi cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The art of cosplay continues to be a fascinating phenomenon despite the difficulties of reproducing fantasy characters in reality, above all a complex imaginary such as that of Naruto Shippuden. However, in some cases the result may even far exceed expectations when talent takes over.

Among the most appreciated characters in the imagination of Masashi Kishimoto a prominent place has always maintained it Itachi Uchiha, a man who has even betrayed his clan for a higher purpose. Despite exterminating his family, the ninja was unable to eliminate the only person linked to him, his brother Sasuke, among other things, recently protagonist of a breathtaking h0llymolly cosplay.

The cosplayer himself also wanted to pay homage to Itachi in a particular personal interpretation, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The end result has met with a considerable public outcry, almost 20,000 appreciation from a community particularly amazed by the character's loyalty to the original counterpart. But speaking of Sasuke's older brother, did you take a look at this figurine curated by Top Studio?

And you, however, what do you think of this interpretation by h0llymolly, you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.