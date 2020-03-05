Naruto: Gamabunta becomes a Venusaur in a splendid fan art

Share it:

Pokémon is Naruto they are two brands born in the second half of the 90s, a few years away. The pocket monster franchise was born in 1996 with two video games for GameBoy while the blonde ninja made its debut as a manga on Weekly Shonen Jump three years later. Twenty years later, both brands are still famous.

The numerous characters and elements inserted by Naruto and Pokémon sometimes cause similarities and fans often take advantage of them to give vent to the imagination and give rise to bizarre and nice crossings. One of these sees the illustration of Jarid Williams, Reddit user who has decided to create a mash up between the famous Venusaur, third stage of Bulbasaur, e Gamabunta, chief of the Naruto toads.

As you can see in the image below, Jarid Williams used Gamabunta as a base, changing the color palette to change from Venusaur's reddish to green. The jacket, the knife and the pipe remain almost identical while on the shoulders and on the back are added the huge flower with lots of foliage around which Venusaur uses for its various attacks. This Gamabunta could appear in Naruto?

Pokémon is grappling with the new series which debuted in November 2019 while the Naruto brand has been continuing for some years both in anime and manga format with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The mangaka Masashi Kishimoto is instead engaged in the serialization of Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru.