Naruto: Fans celebrate the 21st birthday of the series

Masashi Kishimoto, he managed with Naruto to create a story that united millions of fans, and his success continues today. With the sequel Boruto in progress, Naruto after years remains one of the most appreciated anime by the public and we are all invited to celebrate his 21st birthday.

On Twitter, fans from around the world went wild, sharing nostalgic and affectionate messages towards the work that tells the adventures of the ninja of the Leaf Village.

Some of you did not imagine that the series was already of age, but the first chapter was published by Shueisha per Weekly Shonen Jump on September 21, 1999.

Let’s enjoy another nostalgia moment, 14 years ago the first episode of Naruto was broadcast on Italia 1.

How will you celebrate the twenty-first birthday of Naruto? What is the best memory you have linked to this series? How will the ninja of the first series have grown in Boruto?