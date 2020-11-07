Naruto: Fan video shows Shikamaru’s abilities

One of the favorite characters of the Masashi Kishimoto manga franchise, Naruto, is the shadow manipulator ninja, Shikamaru. A fan managed to merge the anime with real life thanks to an animation, to show us all the power of one of the strongest ninja of the Leaf Village.

The ninja of the Team 10 he has always proven his skills and incredible strategies more than once, and was loved by fans from the very beginning, despite not having the same powers as Naruto and Sasuke.

Shikamaru has continued to rise in the charts since making its debut in the Naruto anime, until it came to have a very important role in the series Naruto: Shippuden e Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, more for his skills as a strategist than for his strength in battle. The power of Shikamaru is to be able to manipulate his shadow, up to use it to control the enemies if it manages to touch their bodies.

On Instagram, the artist t_.man managed to create a magnificent video, combining a video with live footage and animations showing the skills of the shadow ninja.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is among the most followed anime at the moment, in the manga the Otsutsuki clan is creating havoc on the earth and in the last chapter of the manga Naruto is risking his life.