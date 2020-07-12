Naruto: Deidara will leave you breathless in this feminine cosplay

Share it:

Despite the failure of Samurai 8: The Story of Hachimaru, Masashi Kishimoto continues to be one of the most promising authors in Japan, thanks to the worldwide success of Naruto Shippuden. Popularity that was also guaranteed by the great variety of charismatic and particularly intriguing characters.

One of the first sagas after the time-skip was dedicated to the figure of Gaara, intent on protecting his village frominvasion of the Alba Organization. The kasegake, in fact, was one of the most loved characters of the entire franchise, especially thanks to the very strong psychological evolution faced during the series. From a dangerous threat, in fact, he managed to change everyone's opinions for the better, even winning the trust that earned him the title of Leader of the Sand Village.

Still, his role was put into serious danger very early due to the invasion of Akatsuki at the hands of Deidara in an exciting fight to say the least. And it is precisely to the latter character that recently, a fan, a certain ShandaCavich, dedicated his latest personal interpretation. The sensual cosplay in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, portrays Deidara in the female in a result that has received the approval of over 4 thousand people.

