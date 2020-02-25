Entertainment

Naruto: couple shows up at the altar wearing the Akatsuki dress

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
There are souls who, regardless of the story they tell, end up becoming part of everyone's life. For the captain of the national team Gianluigi Buffon, for example, the anime of Holly & Benjiwhile motivating the wrestling career Ronda Rousey was Dragon Ball.

Each one expresses his love for souls in a different way, and every now and then, when this love goes in the same direction, it is possible to attend events such as the one we want to talk about today. As you can see at the bottom in fact, a couple he decided to marry wearing Akatsuki clothes, the criminal organization present in Naruto.

If you think it is Photoshop or a simple shot taken as a joke, you are wrong, since two other images have been shared as evidence of the seriousness of the gesture the family of one of the spouses. Obviously, even the witnesses wore the clothing of the Alba organization.

This is obviously a somewhat extreme gesture, which perfectly sums up the role that the master's work does Masashi Kishimoto has had in the life of both.

And what do you think of it? Would you ever go to a wedding dressed like this if a friend asked you to? Let us know the answer in the comments! In case you had two more minutes then, we advise you to take a look at the splendid action figure of Sasuke shown a few days ago.

