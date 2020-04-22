Naruto: Choji like you've never seen him in a female cosplay

Share it:

The imaginary conceived by Masashi Kishimoto, later inherited in his sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is full of different and peculiar characters that characterize the vast ninja world, where unfortunately not everyone has received the right space within the narrative. However, fans don't think where the authors go.

Despite the fact that Boruto's anime has been officially postponed to a later date, triggering the heartbreaking reactions of fans, the same fans are continuing to support the franchise through epic manifestations of creativity. In fact, recently the famous cosplayer Miyu Ameya -which boasts over 25 thousand followers on Instagram- dedicated his last interpretation of a character in Choji.

The female version of one of the three ninjas Team Ino-Shika-Cho was greatly appreciated by fans, thanks to a provocative and fascinating vision of the iconic character, as proof of the thousands of positive events attached to the photo. The result of the gendedrbent cosplay in question, however, you can admire it at the bottom of the news. But speaking of sensual interpretations belonging to the imagination of Masashi Kishimoto, have you looked at this Hinata bunny cosplay?

And you, instead, what do you think of this particular interpretation of Choji from the point of view of Miyu Ameya? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.