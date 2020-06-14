Entertainment

Naruto becomes a disco phenomenon: Shinra Tensei mix presented in a club

June 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
One of the topical moments of the manga by Naruto is the clash between the protagonist and Akatsuki's boss, Pain. After killing Jiraiya, readers found themselves faced with the possibility of revenge by the protagonist who was training with toads to master hermit techniques. In the meantime, however, Pain arrived in Konoha.

After colliding with various characters, including Kakashi, Pain razed the village to the ground with his Shinra Tensei, an extremely powerful gravitational wave. During the clash between Naruto and Pain, the technique was reused even if with other magnitudes.

That clash became historic, too thanks to the anime of Naruto: Shippuden, he came back unexpectedly to a disco, perhaps one of the most unexpected places in which to find the scene of an animation product of this kind. Itsover Facebook page shared a video in a disco where Pain appears on the screen and uses Shinra Tensei. Immediately after saying those words a remix starts with various scenes on the Akatsuki head, then moving on to show us some other powerful Naruto characters such as Madara, Hashirama and Sasuke. And would you go to the disco to dance to the notes of Shinra Tensei?

There are as many fans in the Naruto world as John Boyega. Manga fans are waiting to find out what Masashi Kishimoto's next project will be.

