Naruto: Another magnificent Ays cosplay, this time Tenten is the subject

There are so many characters in Naruto, those with a greater role and those who instead helped from more secluded positions. Among the very first there are obviously the teams of the leaf, for the most part appeared and deepened during the arc of the Chunin Tournament. Here Maito Gai’s team made its debut, where Tenten also appeared.

Together with his mates Rock Lee and Neji Hyuga, Tenten showed great skill during that Naruto arc. During both the first and the second test he showed his skills with ninja weapons and techniques. However, the most visible time was during the next phase, in the preliminaries of the third round against Temari. Despite the defeat, the girl then got a few years after the promotion to chunin.

Tenten, like so many other characters, we have seen her grow over the course of the series. The cosplayer MK Ays, of which we presented the cosplay of Mikasa Ackerman from The Attack of the Giants, has decided to bring it to the general public of Instagram in the version seen in Naruto: Shippuden. In the photos below we see the Tenten cosplay with white dress, the hair as always styled with the side chignon and a bit of floral setting around. What do you think of this Naruto themed cosplay? Or do you prefer the adult Alexa Sky Tenten?