Naruto and Sasuke lose their powers to boost Boruto’s generation

The manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has restored the power rankings in the Naruto Saga. Warning! The Truth News It will enter major spoiler territory. Therefore, it is best to catch up on chapter 55 of the sequel.

Naruto y Sasuke en Boruto: Capítulo 55

The battle with the Otsutsuki Clan member of Boruto Uzumaki threatened Isshiki and Momoshiki. One of the worst consequences is kurama death and the destruction of the only Rinnengan de Sasuke Uchiha. So is! The two most powerful shinobi in Konoha are no longer superhumans.

Kurama’s last words to Naruto, they were warning him not to continue risking his life as in the past; since now he is alone and does not have his enormous Kyubi chakra. Fans are now mourning Kurama and wondering what calamity will be next for Naruto and Sasuke in the Masashi Kishimoto series.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations leveled up superpowers

Boruto had the superpowers of Naruto and Sasuke if the series really mattered when it came to true purpose and big stakes. The Boruto series keeps Naruto Next Generations in its title (aside from the obvious reason for the branding), in part because the series has been a bridge, rather than a true reboot or sequel.

Half of Boruto’s fun has been seeing old Naruto faces getting older, and all the new roles and contexts that we find those characters in. But it is also a novelty that cannot last. Ultimately, Boruto will sink or swim depending on the story arc of his main character (Boruto) and those around him.

But Boruto can never be the center of attention, if heroes like Naruto and Sasuke are still around to intervene. In any case, changes in power levels They gave much needed leeway.

After all, many fans of Boruto and co were expected to step up when Naruto and Sasuke encountered a spooky fate sometime in the future.

They got that idea from flash-forward sequence the one that started Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which featured a teenage Boruto and his friend Kawaki mourning the ruins of Konoha, at the apparent “End of the Shinobi Age.”

Boruto’s flash-forward sequence has left the series in a corner when it comes to the fates of the Hokage and Sasuke, but now there are more possibilities for how things might unfold. Naruto’s superpowers help explain Kawaki’s threat to teenage Boruto.

A powerless Naruto could be much more easily imprisoned or banished to another dimension, with no hope of escape. Sasuke’s downfall makes sense too. Poor Uchiha has lost an arm and now a powerful eye; literally is falling apart one member at a time in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Facebook and stay informed. Kill ne!