Naruto and Samurai 8: analogies and differences between the two manga of Kishimoto

Masashi Kishimoto is known for creating the universe of Naruto and everything about it, having published the manga for over 14 years in a row. However recently the author has tested himself with a new title, Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru, published in turn on Weekly Shonen Jump. Unfortunately, however, the latter did not have a good fate, having been stopped after just 43 chapters and 5 volumes. The fate of the two manga was therefore not the same despite repeated similarities. Which are the similarities and differences between Naruto and Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru?

Naruto and Hachimaru, marginalized to the rescue

The difference in popularity between Naruto and Samurai 8 starts primarily from the main characters. Hachimaru and Naruto are both marginalized, the first for the weak physique and the second for the Cercoter he brings with him. Furthermore, both belong to a restricted category: the blond ninja possesses one of the beasts that could destroy the ninja world together with eight other supporting forces, while the graciline samurai is one of the seven keys necessary to open a casket capable of reshaping the whole universe. There are few other points of comparison between the protagonists, with a stubborn and impatient character to the theoretical lessons of the masters. One of the main differences lies in the family relationship, completely absent for Naruto and instead tied to his father Furuta for Hachimaru. Precisely for this reason the two kids will have different bases and evolutions, which will lead Naruto to be more appreciable than Hachimaru despite the flaws.

Even fewer comparisons can be made between the other supporting actors: An and Sakura are completely different from each other in character and ability, while Daruma, called to the task of acting as a counterpart to characters such as Kakashi or Iruka, turns out to be a simple machine that spreads notions rather compassionate and with few emotions. The presence of a rival Sasuke character is missing which cannot be replaced by Nanashi or Ryu for characteristics and role in the story.

Stories that walk hand in hand

The discussion regarding the setting of the story is quite different: the two tales of Kishimoto have different points of conjunction. The first chapter of both manga is extremely similar: Naruto and Hachimaru, while cultivating a dream, cannot reach it because they don't have the means. A low-ranking villain and a master figure, however, will direct the protagonist on the right path and, with a skill just learned, the boy will be able to defeat the enemy while the master observes him. Then there will be a short phase with a second chapter (in the case of Samurai 8 also a third) in which there will be a meeting with a minor character who will remind the protagonist of his starting point and what he believes in.

The third phase of the manga, always placed within a sort of prologue, is instead occupied by a training arc with the teacher. However this process revolves around two different elements: if for Naruto it will be necessary to deepen the four main characters, in Samurai 8 it was enriched with speeches about powers and setting, to then introduce only in the second instance other important characters such as An and Ata. Also in this section, the two manga begin to show big differences, in which the main defects of Samurai 8 lurk. The prologues of Naruto and Samurai 8, despite being composed of these three very similar phases, have a fundamental difference: the length . The Legend of Hachimaru concludes the initial story only with chapter 16, when Naruto had instead concluded the first clash with Zabuza with the rescue in extremis of Haku.

After the introductions, we move on to the second narrative arc of the manga. Here too there are some similarities such as the obvious arrival of new characters, but also the arrival in a completely new region of the world. It's a pity that in Samurai 8 an antagonist is missing worthy of the name, a role that was played very well in Naruto by Zabuza Momochi.

Storyboards and drawings

Masashi Kishimoto, despite having left Akira Okubo with the commitment to draw the work, did not miss the preparation of the storyboards. For this reason on a directing level there are very few differences between Naruto and Samurai 8. The hand of the well-known mangaka in the shots is present, but it is a pity that the double boards disappeared where three different perspectives of a single attack were provided. In their place, however, Kishimoto and Okubo gave many side views, especially on the occasion of a duel between samurai.

Akira Okubo's style is really similar to that of her sensei, having worked with him for almost a decade. Therefore the shapes and characteristics that we have seen in Naruto are also reflected in this new manga, from the stretch of the eyes to the various proportions of the face. As for character design, Hachimaru is very reminiscent of that of Kabuto Yakushi, from glasses to hair gathered in a queue, and Furuta retains some features of the old Oonoki, while An, Daruma, Ata and most of the other supporting characters have their own characteristics that make them unique.