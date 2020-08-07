Entertainment

Naruto and My Hero Academia unite in a fan art with All Might like Jiraiya

August 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Naruto he was the member of a new generation of manga and, together with Bleach and ONE PIECE, he constituted one of those big 3 that helped enormously to make the Japanese comics depopulated in the world. Now that Naruto is finished you can already see the new manga that have been strongly inspired by him. One of them is Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia.

Started on Weekly Shonen Jump a few months before Naruto ended, My Hero Academia has been decreed by many as the true successor of the Masashi Kishimoto manga. The influences are many and there are, although of course Horikoshi has managed to give an identity to the story, also inspired by the world of American comics.

A fan has decided to combine the worlds of the two manga with a nice fan art. There are many drawings that unite the protagonists of My Hero Academia with Team 7 of Naruto, while this time Professor Gemini has decided to create a master-student duo with Deku and All Might as Naruto and Jiraiya. Below you can see the realization that was posted on Reddit and that quickly went viral.

All Might has the usual smiling expression that clashes a little with Jiraiya's way of doing things, while Deku is well in the role of Naruto. Throwing ourselves into nostalgia, enjoy this Naruto Team 7 cosplay photo.

