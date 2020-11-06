Naruto and Boruto: the summary of the history of the Ootsutsuki clan

In our in-depth study dedicated to the mythology behind Naruto’s Ootsutsuki, we have analyzed all the sources of inspiration that have allowed the characterization of each member of the clan of aliens and demons linked to the Fruit of the Chakra and the Ten-Tails, and ascertained as various key characters of the history have contributed to enrich or not the veil of mystery that hovered around their figures.

Thanks to the shocking statements of beloved, occurred in chapter 51 of the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, we are finally able to operate one chronological reconstruction of the events related to this Clan and how they have influenced the lives and events of the characters of the works linked to the universe created by Masashi Kishimoto.

Kaguya e Isshiki

In the Naruto manga, we always knew that Kaguya had come, centuries before the current events, from alone, coming from a distant and unknown land. Amado partly distorts what we knew by giving a more complete and, at the same time, terrifying overview. The scientist claims that, in addition to the alien nature of these characters, they usually get in couple and their task is to use a Ten-Tails to give life to the divine tree which, by draining the chakra of living beings, produces a fruit capable of conferring power and longevity to those who ingest it. But the news does not stop there because, with the latest chapter of Boruto, a fundamental piece of their social construct is added: in order to kick off this diabolical process, it is necessary that, in addition to the Ten-Tails, also the member of lower rank Clan yes sacrifichi for the purpose.

In the present case, Kaguya she was destined to sacrifice herself for her companion Isshiki. Not accepting this sad fate, the princess does attack treacherously, seriously injuring him. The latter, in order to survive, then entered the body of Jigen, a young monk at the time, and implanted him with the cursed sign of Karma in order to be reborn later.

Kaguya’s offspring

Believing that she had eliminated her beloved, the Rabbit Goddess married a human being and had two children by him: Hagoromo e Dough. After also killing her husband, Kaguya, still pregnant with the twins, chose to eat the fruit of the Divine Tree, probably generated thanks to a part of Isshiki’s body, gaining possession of the resulting chakra. Having become omnipotent, she subdued the whole world.

However, as we know from the mother work, the two sons decided to stop it, sealing it, and dividing its power into the nine Cercoteri. Hagoromo and Hamura entrusted themselves with two distinct and fundamental tasks: the first, had the objective of distributing the chakra to all creatures of the earth, instructing them through the Ninshu, while the latter became the leader of the Ootsutsuki Clan and moved with it to the Luna to watch over the Diabolic Statue, the lifeless body of the Ten-Tails.

Hagoromo also had two sons, Indra e Ashura, while some of Hamura’s descendants remained on Earth, giving birth to the Hyuga Clan. As readers and fans of Naruto know well, the two sons of the Hermit of the Six Paths entered into conflict, giving shape to all the events related to the history of the shinobi, with the consequent rebirth and defeat of Kaguya at the hands of the Squad7 of the Village of the Foglia, at the end of the Fourth Ninja World War.

Also, it is possible to assume that the Kaguya Clan, of which it was a part Kimimaro, may have some connection with the Ootsutsuki, above all it can be deduced from the innate ability of the former follower of Orochimaru, who possessed the ability to manipulate his own bones, similar to Kaguya.

L’avvento di Momoshiki, Kinshiki e Urashiki

During the events of the film Boruto: Naruto the Movie and with the anime version of Naruto’s son manga, we learn that Kaguya created a army of Zetsu just to defend againstinvasion of Momoshiki, Kinshiki ed Urashiki, wanting to appropriate the power of the Ootsutsuki, considering it their property by right.

The first two will be defeated by Naruto, Sasuke and Boruto along with the four Kage while trying to appropriate the Kurama fox’s Chakra. However Momoshiki, before she died, implanted the Karma in Boruto in the hope of being reborn, just as Isshiki did with Jigen a few centuries ago. Further details about the Clan have emerged in this saga, including its internal hierarchy, with Kinshiki presented as a lower-ranking member. Urashiki (character who appeared in some filler episodes of the Boruto TV series), was instead defeated by Boruto and Sasuke with the help of Jiraya and a very young Naruto, after the Ootsutsuki had decided to go back in time to steal the Fox to Nine-Tailed before the Seventh reached total symbiosis with the demon.

Kara and the return of Isshiki

And here we come to the new narrative arc of the manga dedicated to the son of the Hokage, where the ninja of Konoha must face the threat of the organization Kara led by Jigen.

The goal of the organization is to recreate a new divine tree to get a new fruit of the Chakra but, in order to succeed, Isshiki, who controls Jigen from the inside, not only needs Kawaki as a container to be reborn, but also Boruto himself, who must act as a sacrifice for the Ten-Tails: the same fate that, in the past, Isshiki wanted to reserve for his partner Kaguya, before the famous “rabbit goddess” rebelled. How the fate of the Ootsutsuki clan will turn out we will find out, of course, only by reading the manga by Mikio Ikemoto and Ukyo Kodachi.