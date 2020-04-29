Naruto and Boruto: here are the 5 most absurd anime filler stories

Share it:

The souls of Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations of Studio Pierrot are well known for the huge amount of fillers that have gone to affect the flow of the main story. Many complained about this process, sometimes a must to give the manga a bit of an advantage.

However, sometimes the original creations of the studio have touched on the ridiculous. Let's see a list of five absurd and almost nonsense stories.

Let's start with Naruto: Shippuden, who presented a strange character during some filler episodes: Ostrich-sama, also called Condor. The character is actually an ostrich who appears in Naruto: Shippuden 181 and 185 and who even manages to speak English and practice some ninja arts. Naruto, Sakura and Sasuke will have to work hard to catch him twice.

In September 2014, the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution video game was released. To celebrate the event, the anime created two special episodes, the 376 and 377, and the second most oblique filler is the second. In this episode, the group of characters was forced to fight with Mecha Naruto, a robot created by Orochimaru to capture the Nine-Tailed Fox and upset the Akatsuki's plans.

We then move on to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations with episode 116 who, in the second phase, concentrated on the presentation of a new sandwich completely full of lemons. Fans were disgusted with the dish.

Let's go back to Naruto: Shippuden with episode 313 in which Yota appears, the Lunatic Meteorologist. Set years before the real start of the series, when Naruto was still a child, there are many elements in this episode that collided with the main story. Somehow, however, Yota will be able to completely forget Naruto and the entire Leaf Village.

In the second phase of the anime of Naruto: Shippuden we saw the Fourth Great Ninja War unfold. Many well-known exponents of all the villages were fighting on the battlefield, while the defense of the main cities was partly left to women. IS Naruto episode 281: Shippuden he gave them their own free field with the so-called "Allied forces of mothers" who managed to thwart an invasion of some Sumokas using pots, pans and other utensils as weapons.

What is the Naruto and Boruto filler that you find most ridiculous? Meanwhile, the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations stops for Coronavirus, just when he was planning to leave with the transposition of the Ao arc.