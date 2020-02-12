Naruto: an impressive creepy Orochimaru cosplay appears on the web

Share it:

Naruto, the series created by Masashi Kishimoto, over the years has had several sagas that have followed each other and this has inevitably meant that there were various thick antagonists. In addition to Obito, Madara and in the Kaguya finale, before we even saw Pain, but what remained most in the heart was Orochimaru.

The former ninja of the Leaf Village, companion of the Toad Hermit Jiraiya, pupil of the Third Hokage, as well as one of the three legendary ninjas, in the first part of the series he sowed fear and panic among the ranks of our heroes. He attacked Konoha, killed his master and finally kidnapped Sasuke Uchiha ready to follow him in order to reach power.

The factors that have made Orochimaru one of the most loved characters in the series is without a doubt his particular aspect, as its haughty character and an outside the box. And if at first you could think that someone like him would never find the way to redemption, in the end we had to think again. Because after the ninja was killed by Sasuke and absorbed by Kabuto, came back to life during the Fourth Ninja War, but with completely different intentions, without any more evil. Indeed, in the sequel saga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he also has a son who plays in the ranks of the Leaf Village: Mitsuki.

Why do we talk about Orochimaru?

Well, we do it because on Reddit a user has found a fabulous cosplay from realism and rare perfection, just from the student of the Third Hokage. As you can see from the post published by SyberGuts and that you can find at the bottom of the article, the photo of the cosplayer is compared with that of the original character designed by Kishimoto, highlighting a similarity out of any scheme.

What do you think of the costume in question? You like it, let us know what you think below in the comments.