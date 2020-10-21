Naruto: an attractive adult Tenten in the Alexa Sky cosplay

Between Naruto women, many end up in the aims of cosplayers. Many are in fact attractive or captivating girls: we start from the prosperous Tsunade, the fifth Hokage of Konoha who conquered everyone for a certain element, to Naruto’s wife, Hinata Hyuga, who in the end managed to win the romantic contest for the protagonist.

Konan also received cosplay, testifying so much attention to the secondary characters of the world of Naruto. Today we focus on another character who is not often in the spotlight: Tents, groupmate of Neji Hyuga and Rock Lee under the attention of Maito Gai.

The girl is an expert in the use of weapons and has repeatedly shown his skills in using kunai, shuriken, chains, scythes and so on. It ended up on purpose then, at the end of the story of Naruto and in that of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, to take care of a weapons shop which, however, due to the prevailing peace does not go very well.

Tenten was featured in the Alexa Sky cosplay which you can see below. The version shot is just the one as an adult, where she didn’t lose her hairstyle but where she changed dress and earrings. What do you think of this Tenten cosplay?