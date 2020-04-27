Naruto: an American rapper dedicates a song to Sasuke Uchiha

Share it:

The anime of Naruto over the years he has been able to acquire numerous proselytes even from those who are not accustomed to the world of manga and the original work of Masashi Kishimoto. The charm of the ninja and the spectacular fights have conquered the hearts of many who still see Naruto as one of the medium's most exciting works.

Over the years many fans have been able to pay numerous awards to the anime, from the gatherings of fans in the main fairs to the fantastic cosplay of the professionals, from the infinite eye techniques through the use of contact lenses to the combat instruments replicated ad hoc and, not last, the unforgettable Naruto run. Of course, one would wonder if running like Naruto really increases speed.

One of these fans is the American rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who after having already mentioned some characters in the lyrics of his songs has dedicated one entirely, as can be easily guessed from the title, to one of the most loved characters of the series, Sasuke. The single released a few days ago is quickly become a hit, climbing the North American charts and conquering even those who had never heard of the anime. In fact, thanks to the text loaded with transport, many felt they had to take back the work or approach it for the first time.

This is not no Naruto but I chop that like Sasuke it is one of the tributes that can be heard. The rapper underlines how rather than to the protagonist he feels tied to the ninja by the sharingan, a character with a painful and tormented past who has long chased revenge.

What do you think of the song, do you also have some memories that allow you to empathize with some Naruto characters? We remind you that currently due to the coronavirus, the Boruto sequel is on hiatus.