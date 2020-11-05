Naruto: all the transformations of the protagonist

Dragon Ball of Akira Toriyama set a new standard in combat-based comics: the presence of transformations, fundamental to show graphically and not the actual growth of the character and, at the same time, the power of one’s opponent.

Naruto makes no exceptions, in fact its protagonist gets a series of evolutions that aim to recognize the actual maturation e growth of their abilities.

Unlike, however, other characters of the same narrative genre, he undergoes a path that we would define “binary“: on the one hand, we have the evolution as human being while, on the other, like Carrying Force.

The Fox Chakra: from the first to the sixth tail

The epic of Kishimoto is mainly based on the relationship between Naruto and his Seeker, the Nine-tailed fox. During the story the protagonist has often let himself be subjugated by his power, awakening part of his dormant powers.

The first real great evolution takes place in the Epilogue Valley where the first queue. In this form, the shinobi’s features and posture are reminiscent of those of the fox and its body is wrapped in an unusual red chakra which assumes, in fact, the silhouette of the beast.

The principle of activation of this transformation is the anger, the backbone of the whole work. Thanks to this emotion, Naruto springs a strength disruptive but, at the same time, uncontrollable e devastating for his body.

These elements have been provided to us by the advent of fourth tail, where the Naruto becomes one demonic fox miniature devoid of any reasoning during the clash with Orochimaru.

During the fight against Pain, he awakens the power of sixth queue which, despite graphically resembling the previously cited version, shows a skeletal system covering his body. Conceptually, we could say that this series of transformations indicate a growth path of the bond between Uzumaki and Kurama.

The hermit mode

Not wanting to take advantage of the power of his Seeker anymore, Naruto decided to undertake an intense training, aimed precisely at improve himself as a human being.

This is where the hermit mode, power-up introduced as the only method to deal with the disproportionate strength of Pain, the one who had eliminated Jiraya shortly before. This evolution represents the definitive ripening of the aspiring Hokage of Konoha. Graphically, compared to that shown by his teacher, it does not undergo any particular changes except for the toad eyes yellow andorange halo that covers them.

Thanks to this shape, it is able to exploit thenatural energy and to use it to enhance not only his ninjutsu, but also his physical abilities.

The reunion: The Chakra and Cercoterio modality

The last two forms acquired “naturally” by the character come during the last narrative arcs. In order to definitively defeat the Akatsuki, Naruto decides to undergo a special training together with Killer Bee to be able to tame and use the boundless power of the Fox without, however, losing control.

Thanks also to the help of her mother’s spirit, Kushina Uzumaki, she manages to extract part of the demon’s Chakra, making it her own.

Aesthetically, it is wrapped in a sort of orange aura with strange symbols on the body, gaining abilities never achieved before. However, this transformation has a limited time and, throughout history, it has had to alternate it with the eremitical mode.

But it is during the clash with Tobi that he reaches the next step: the reconciliation with Kurama leads to the complete use of his power which, graphically, is similar to the previous form, but differs from the presence of a long coat of energy, the fox eyes and the ability to summon a avatar of the same.

Also, after learning how to tame this new transformation, Naruto manages to combine it with the hermit mode, causing the orange halo to appear around the eyes. It should be specified, however, that Naruto is the only Carrying Force to significantly change appearance when the symbiosis with the Cercoterio reaches maximum power.

The power of the Six Paths

To cope with Madara Uchiha’s immense strength, the blond Shinobi gets a further enhancement, l’last obtained in the main work. This transformation, granted by Hagoromo Ootsutsuki, partially changes the appearance of ours: the jacket, hair and complexion remain orange, while the remaining clothes become black. In addition, there are black charkra balls behind his body.

It goes without saying that this is evolution more powerful obtained from the character, so much so that he manages to combine the skills of all the Demons with his techniques and to use the eremitic mode to the maximum of his abilities.

With the release of chapter 51 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generation, the Hokage is ready to reveal one new e powerful transformation which, however, will cost him his life. Will it really be so? And you, which Naruto transformation do you prefer? Are you excited about this new evolution?