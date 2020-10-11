Naruto: all the sweetness and fighting spirit of Hinata in this fantastic cosplay

Hinata Hyuga is probably one of the Naruto’s most controversial characters. Loved by fans for her sweetness, her shy side is also one of the most criticized aspects. But when it came to defending her love, Hinata showed an incredible fighting spirit. This side of him was honored by cosplayer Fokken Greed.

Since the very first episodes of Naruto, albeit in strict silence, Hinata has shown her love for the future Seventh Hokage, managing, at the end of the series, to marry him and have two children, Boruto and Himawari. Although in terms of combat it is not comparable to other protagonists, a cosplayer managed to capture all the energy of the girl del Clan Hyuga.

In a very personal interpretation of the character, the cosplayer Fokken Greed shared on her Instagram profile a series of shots in which paid tribute to Hinata. The images, also appreciable for the splendid surrounding landscape, highlight all his fighting strength, as well as the sweetness of which he is capable. It is not the first time that this character is the protagonist of a fantastic cosplay. Check out this Hinata cosplay from Naruto the Last.

First during the final confrontation with the Dawn Organization and then during the Fourth Ninja World War, Hinata played a fundamental role, managing to win the hearts of all those fans who doubt his true nature. In Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, the sequel to Masashi Kishimoto’s work, Hinata dresses the figure of the model mother and lovingly takes care of her two children and her husband. Waiting to find out his future and that of Konoha, Naruto fought with 5 characters from Bleach.