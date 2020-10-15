Naruto: According to a new theory, Tenten could even be stronger than the protagonists

During the course of Masashi Kishimoto’s work we could see the growth of Naruto and Sasuke, who after numerous battles have come to be the most powerful ninja ever. But according to one fan theory, the strongest protagonist is actually Tenten. Let’s find out the reasons together.

According to @TonyWeaverJr in a video posted on Twitter, Tenten should be the real heroine of the series and the franchise overshadowed it in an unworthy way. “What I’m about to say might sound crazy, but listen to me. Tenten could have become one of the strongest characters in the Naruto universe.”.

In the clip, which you find at the bottom of the news, Weaver claims that Tenten is potentially stronger than Naruto and Sasuke, but that Kishimoto has completely forgotten her. According to Naruto, there are five legendary weapons in the ninja world, the Precious Weapons of the Hermit of the Six Paths, and anyone who manages to wield them all exceeds the potential of the Kage. During the Great Ninja War, Tenten manages to use one, while in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations we see the girl using three. To become the strongest ninja in history, she therefore only needs two legendary weapons.

However, to wield the five weapons it is required a substantial amount of chakra, which Tenten obviously doesn't have. This theory, therefore, although supported by real and tangible evidence, is completely inconsistent. Naruto and Sasuke are still the most powerful ninjas at the moment.