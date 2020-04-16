Naruto: a young Obito prepares to attack in the latest SXG Studio action figure

Share it:

Waiting to know more information about chapter 45 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, continues the production of scale models inspired by the masterpiece of Masashi Kishimoto. The last of which, an action figure dedicated to the character of Obito, very particular.

Obito Uchiha is a complex character, marked by a tragic event that brought him straight into the arms of Madara, a powerful ninja willing to do anything to make young Uchiha a weapon for his plans. Because of this, the young Obito found himself inside an unscrupulous plan, taking on the appearance of Tobi.

His tragic past is one of the reasons that made him a darling of the public, a ninja who in the end, supported by Kakashi and from the new generation, he managed to find his own right way and to defend it in extremis also with life. In this regard, SXG Studio has created for Naruto fans a new action figure, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which portrays a young Obito ready to attack while showing off sharingan. Furthermore, everything is accompanied by an interchangeable face and hands, as well as a bright LED to color the flames.

The figure, therefore, is proposed to the public at the price of 164 euros, without counting the shipping costs, and will be available for purchase in the third quarter of 2020. In any case, it is possible to pre-order it on the official website in order not to miss the limited edition model.