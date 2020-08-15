Naruto: a very faithful cosplay of adult Hinata from the movie The Last

Share it:

After the conclusion of chapter 699 of the manga, Naruto already introduced the future of Konoha in chapter 700, with Naruto adult and married to Hinata. The duo then gave birth to two children, but their love story took off in a juncture between the two chapters. As is now well known, these events were narrated in Naruto the Last movie.

Published almost simultaneously with the conclusion of the manga, Naruto the Last is set two years after Naruto and Sasuke's battle at Epilogue Valley. The protagonist has now become a famous ninja despite being still a genin, while Hinata continues to observe him from afar. The girl shows that she still cares about him but will be continually discouraged in declaring herself by looking at the blond ninja's suitors. Only a series of events unleashed by Toneri Otsutsuki will then lead the two to become more intimate.

Hinata in this version has long hair as seen in Naruto: Shippuden, but completely changes her outfit, with a gray sleeveless, blue shorts and an obi belt. This More mature Hinata took shape in cosplay which you can see below. Unfortunately the cosplayer is unknown but she managed to make Naruto the Last's Hinata perfectly. Naruto also received a somewhat peculiar cosplay relating to this period.

At the moment the guys of the older generation have been pushed aside a bit with the new events of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.