Naruto: a team cosplay from Team 7 takes us back to the old days with nostalgia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Naruto it is a manga that lasted really long, 72 volumes in 14 years of life. Not many cartoonists who manage to reach such a large number of chapters produced and above all to enter history as Masashi Kishimoto did.

Inevitably, the story of Naruto has marked many fans: we have seen him become a ninja, face dangerous exams and fight to reunite with his best friend in an epic story that lasted a few years. This is why when you think back to the beginning of the adventure of the blond ninja you feel a little nostalgia.

THE team guys 7 they did not immediately get along and it took some time for a certain alchemy to take over between the genins and their master Kakashi Hatake. The group photo taken says a lot: Naruto and Sasuke look at each other wrong, Sakura is smiling in the middle while Kakashi tries to reconcile the two by forcing them to stay close.

This photo inspired a group cosplay which you can see in the photo below. Despite some variation in the pose, this group of Japanese fans managed to give the same atmosphere as that scene. Naruto's journey was long, but eventually came to fruition.