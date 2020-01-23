Entertainment

Naruto: a sensual Karin comes to life with a cosplay

January 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Masashi Kishimoto, in fifteen years of work, has created many characters each with its own appearance and character in Naruto. Thanks to the popularity obtained by the manga, each of these individuals is appreciated by a large group of fans, making sure that there are always fan art, cosplay or other genres of dedicated productions.

A recent example is the cosplay of Kurenai Yuhi, a character who appeared little in Naruto, especially in the second part, but who still has some fans. Likewise, Karin is a character introduced in the second phase of the opera and who acts as a shoulder to Sasuke in various situations, despite Uchiha's sometimes murderous behavior.

Some photos of those who support her have also appeared on Instagram: we are talking about the cosplayer Princess Star Scream who has prepared a disguise very faithful to Karin to pay homage to what he did during Naruto's story. In the photo below, taken in dim light, Karin stands out with her red hair typical of the Uzumaki. The cosplay is quite faithful, with the oval glasses and the lilac dress that opens from the belly down, hiding only the breast, then ending with the short black shorts and two socks that reach up to the thighs.

After the end of his career in Naruto, sometimes also appears in the spin-off Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, even if it is now relegated to an appearance role. Are you convinced of the goodness of this representation of Karin Uzumaki?

