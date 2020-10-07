Naruto: A passionate’s heartwarming tribute to the hero Itachi Uchiha

Naruto is a series that immediately accustomed us to face dramatic and particularly delicate situations, just think of the first chapters, where we understand the loneliness and discrimination that the protagonist suffers. Among the endless stories of the characters’ past, one of the most dramatic is undoubtedly that of Itachi Uchiha.

Initially presented as a traitorous ninja from the Leaf Village, who was able to exterminate his entire clan in cold blood, and then join the criminal organization known as Akatasuki, Itachi managed to conquer the readers of Kishimoto’s work immediately, and then became one of the most beloved characters, thanks to the details that will only be discovered many chapters later.

As we know Sasuke’s main goal was to become stronger in order to be able to kill his older brother, and thus avenge his parents, however the last of the Uchiha will only discover after fulfilling this mission the truth about Itachi’s actions. . The prodigy of Konoha had done everything to protect the Village from the terrible intentions of his relatives, who wanted to take control of the country with a coup, and after eliminating them, he joined the Alba organization, making himself a traitor in the eyes of the whole world.

To pay homage to such a complex character as well one of the most powerful ninja in the Naruto universe, user @SoloGodItachi has shared on Reddit the splendid color table that you can find at the bottom, where we see a statue inside Konoha dedicated to Itachi, with the following description: “The boy who sacrificed himself to solve adult problems”.

