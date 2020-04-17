Entertainment

Naruto: a Hinata bunny cosplay will brighten your day

April 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
Fans of Naruto they are always active in making cosplay of their favorite characters and very often modify them to adapt them to particular needs. The manga and anime girls are certainly portrayed in a more daring way by some models and in the realization they are helped by the possibility of outfits such as the bunny one.

That's what the cosplayer Prih, also known as Purai Pricosplayer, did who decided to return to the world of Naruto by making a perfect Hinata Hyuga bunny. The girl who is always shy, as you can see in the photos below, wears a bodice and the classic bunny ears, plus two white cuffs and a collar with a bow tie. Do you like this Hinata bunny? always concerning the bunnies, the Sinnocent cosplay with Bulma Bunny caused a sensation, while in the world of Naruto we point out the Jiraiya cosplay female version.

Naruto is a manga written and designed by Masashi Kishimoto, published on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump between 1999 and 2014. With 72 total volumes, Naruto has become one of the most successful manga in the world. With two animated series behind them, the story of that ninja world is now continuing thanks to the sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

