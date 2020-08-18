Naruto: a figurine of Kakashi with Chidori goes viral thanks to a fan

Share it:

The world of Naruto has spawned a successful franchise around it and this has made merchandising of all kinds flourish. From colored lenses to imitate the Sharingan to ninja clothes ending with the classic statuettes. And one of these, based on Naruto Shippuden, has gone viral in the last few days.

Kakashi Hatake was the inventor of the Chidori, or rather the Raikiri, but was able to exploit it only after obtaining the Sharingan from his companion Obito. Since that time it has become his trademark and during the Naruto and Naruto Shippuden anime we have seen him often exploit it with some variations. Even in reality it was reproduced with this technique, but thanks to a holographic fan, the statuette you see below takes on a completely different epic.

Thanks to the fan behind the statuette, a fan has created a real animation that makes Kakashi much more dynamic: we start with some lightning from the hand of the Raikiri, then moving on to the Sharingan behind and other images out of context but showing the characteristics of the fan.

The post immediately went viral on Reddit and intrigued many fans of the world of Naruto. If you like to stay more classic, a Naruto figurine and a Neji Hyuga Nendoroid were also presented.