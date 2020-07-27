Naruto: a fan remembers the best scene of Gai and the pinnacle of taijutsu in the manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In its long publication, lasting 700 chapters and 72 volumes, Naruto he gave the world of anime and manga several scenes that have become classic. The epic nature of the first battle with Zabuza, the chunin tournament with historical clashes such as the one between Rock Lee and Gaara, the pursuit of Sasuke, the battle with Pain and many others.

The manga has certainly not managed to keep the quality very high until the end but also in the last volumes Masashi Kishimoto has created several splendid scenes remained in history. One of these is related to Maito Gai, master of Rock Lee and one of the strongest taijutsu users in the world of Naruto. His martial arts peak when he uses the power of the eight chakra gates and in particular by unlocking the last one.

A Naruto fan asked on the dedicated subReddit who remembered the moment Gai realizes that only taijutsu can have a chance to block Madara Uchiha's advance during the Fourth Great Ninja War. The master's smile has gone viral as you can see below, with over 10,000 upvotes in one day.

As you will remember, after a few cartoons Maito Gai uses the eight doors of the chakra without skimping and ready to throw his life away in order to slow down or kill Madara. Let's move from the end to the beginning of the manga, with a Naruto statuette that reminds us of what it was like when he still had not officially passed the academy exam to become a ninja.