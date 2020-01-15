Naruto: a cosplayer gives a sexy and youthful touch to Kurenai Yuhi

Share it:

Each genin team in the world of Naruto has its own teacher, in charge of following the progress of young people, training them and giving them indications on how to gain experience. This obviously apart from protecting them from bigger dangers. If for Team 7 the teacher is Kakashi Hatake, team 6 has like leads the jonin Kurenai Yuhi.

The ninja was not one of the most present characters in Naruto's world, gradually fading away with Naruto: Shippuden, mainly because of the pregnancy that Mirai Sarutobi will bring to the world. Kurenai has however earned the affection of some fans of Masashi Kishimoto's work, including that of Alexa_Sky, cosplayer.

The girl decided to impersonate Naruto's jonin who followed the trio formed by Hinata, Kiba and Shino. As can be seen in the photo below, Alexa_Sky Kurenai has taken over but not in the way we are used to seeing her. Rejuvenated, Kurenai wears the jonin dress with the jacket instead of the usual white and red dress. In any case, red eyes and thick hair stand out. Do you like this version of Kurenai?

The world of Naruto he made several characters famous that later became cosplay, such as Madara Uchiha, some of which were then revisited to adapt to particular circumstances such as success for Hinata in the Christmas version.