Naruto: a chef uses the fire technique and the video goes viral

July 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The series of Naruto it has certainly marked several generations of readers since its first appearance on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in October 1999. Masashi Kishimoto's work has in fact given a new image to the figure of the ninja, introducing the special techniques that can be used thanks to the chakra and precise hand movements.

It was also the variety of these ninjutsu, naturally flanked by an impressive amount of characters with their peculiar techniques, to make the adventure of the young Naruto and the ninja of the Leaf Village famous.

A video recently appeared on the net that immediately went viral. The clip in question is about a chef who is intent on cooking in a Japanese restaurant using what appears to be a fire technique, typical of the Uchiha clan, to quickly cook the dishes to be served to customers. You can find the video at the bottom of the page.

What immediately made Naruto think is the series of strange hand positions of the cook, just before "unleashing" a blaze, also charging with a pose that is very reminiscent of that of the Kamehameha seen in Dragon Ball.

Recall that the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will return tomorrow, while chapter 47 seems to have changed the future of the manga.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

