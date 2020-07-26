Naruto: a beautiful figure takes us back to the origins of the series

Share it:

The series of Naruto has marked several generations of anime and manga fans, managing to involve them in an incredibly detailed world full of well-characterized characters, and to bring us back to the dawn of Kishimoto's work, a wonderful collectible statue of the protagonist was announced.

Ever since he was a child, until he reached Genin and obtained the band with the symbol of the Leaf Village, Naruto has always worn a pair of protective glasses, with a bright green color that contrasted notably his orange and blue suit.

In all the merchandise published so far Naruto he has almost always worn the forehead cover that designates him as a full-fledged ninja, and therefore one of the greatest producers of figures in the anime world, Banpresto, has decided to include in its Grandista line the statue of Naruto with its iconic goggles, of which you will find an image at the bottom of the news.

For those wishing to add this particular piece to their collection, it should be specified that it will only be available by purchasing the Banpresto Box Naruto, sold for the price of 30 dollars, where there will be a chance to find it with a "metallic" coloring, and with two interchangeable faces. In the box there will also be three key rings that portray Naruto, Sasuke and Kakashi.

Recall that Kishimoto explained the path of Naruto, conceived well before Shippuden, and that the OST Sadness and Sorrow has obtained a splendid cover.