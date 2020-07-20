Naruto: a beautiful cover of Sadness and Sorrow goes viral

Share it:

Naruto not only represents one of the pillars of Japanese manga and animation, but also the ability of an author like Masashi Kishimoto to bring one of the most dramatic and at the same time more compelling stories on paper, following the growth and changes of the protagonist with a unique style.

The animated transposition of the first original series of Naruto has accompanied some of the most moving moments of the entire work, such as the death of Jiraiya, Naruto's childhood, and the funeral of Asuma, the incredible soundtrack composed by Toshio Masuda, entitled Sadness and Sorrow.

Everyone remembers the tragic initial premise of Naruto, of this young ninja, who was orphaned and became the container of the terrible and threatening Nine-Tailed Fox. Precisely for the latter reason he was often dismissed from his companions and also by the adults of the Leaf Village. Loneliness and sadness accompanied Naruto in his early years, until he found a family by joining team 7.

To remember some of the scenes that deeply marked the protagonist, the user @evafanja shared the video you find below on Twitter, proposing a cover of Sadness and Sorrow played with the harp, obtaining almost 75 thousand likes and 30 thousand retweets.

Recently Kishimoto claimed that Naruto's path had been devised before Shippuden, and that Itachi Uchiha came to life in a fantastic cosplay.