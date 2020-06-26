Naruto: 8 years ago the expected and exciting confrontation between Sasuke and Itachi came out

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The character of Sasuke, for almost the entire story of Naruto, has largely turned to the figure of Itachi, his own brother who exterminated the entire Uchiha Clan and, with it, even their parents. A choice forced by a much bigger reason and hidden from all eyes for too many years.

Today Sasuke he is one of the most popular characters in the franchise, although fans would like to see him with short hair. His growth, as well as many of the choices that drove him away from Konoha, were dictated by the need to become stronger and finally be able to kill the brother who exterminated his own family. The fight between the two, with the defeat of Itachi, opened the doors to Sasuke towards the hypnotic sharingan as well as the meeting with Obito, which from then on became the greatest threat of the manga.

In any case, their bond remained pending, also thanks to Itachi's words spoken to his dying brother, up to 8 years ago, when he debuted on the number 30 of Weekly Shonen Jump the chapter 590 of Naruto, titled "I will Always Love You"At that precise moment, Sasuke finally became aware of the decisions that led his brother to perform these actions, all through a scene with a very strong emotional impact. And it will be precisely that last confrontation that will convince Naruto's iconic rival to undertake the way to become a new type of hokage.

And you, however, still remember the release of chapter 590? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.