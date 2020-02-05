Naruto: 7 years ago Sasuke also returned to Konoha after a long absence

Share it:

Sasuke's childhood was marked by unparalleled anger, a deep feeling of revenge that accompanied the ninja throughout the first part of the manga of Naruto. Only after the fight against the protagonist, who came out the winner, did he decide to take a new path away from friends.

The long journey to obtain the powers needed to face Itachi and, subsequently, to fuel strongly conflicting desires for destruction led him during chapter 618 of the manga to return to the Village of the Leaf after an absence lasting hundreds of chapters. His return to the land that raised him as a ninja marks the seventh anniversary today.

This event, however, deserves more attention, as 15 years ago, at exactly the same time, Naruto also returned to Konoha after training with Jiraya. An extraordinary parallelism is therefore created, with the two friends and rivals who returned "at home" in the same release as Weekly Shonen Jump, emphasizing the attention to detail of Masashi Kishimoto. In addition, albeit with some differences, probably due to the construction field, the pillar on which the two ninjas announce their return seems to be exactly the same.

