Naruto: 5 Bleach characters who would have no hope against the Seventh Hokage

Fans of the main battle shonen love to argue about which is the strongest protagonist among the various series. Between those who claim that Goku is invincible and those who, on the other hand, counter by claiming that Saitama is the strongest, let’s imagine a battle between Naruto and ten Bleach characters.

As Seventh Hokage and as stronger ninja than Konoha, the defense of the Leaf Village belongs to Naruto. However, after having to face Kaguya, the Hokage is forced to contend with some rather strange figures for the universe created by Masashi Kishimoto, the protagonists of Bleach. The Soul Reapers could definitely give Naruto a hard time; we discover five characters who would be defeated by him and five others who, instead, could defeat him.

A character against whom Naruto it would have an easy time is Sado Yasutora. Over the course of Bleach, “Chad” did not triumph many times and even after awakening his full powers he was defeated by an Arrancar. The Hokage would take him out in no time.

Against Retsu Unohana, most likely Naruto would have no chance. Thanks to his experience in battle and the ability to heal lethal wounds, the original Kenpachi would put Naruto in serious trouble, forcing him to use the hermit mode.

In front of Orihime Inoue, the protagonist of the Kishimoto series shouldn’t not even commit seriously. Despite good potential, Orihime does indeed have a very bad reputation for losing most of his fights.

Like Retsu, too Kisuke Urahara could defeat Naruto. In Bleach, Kisuke displayed above average skill and intelligence, placing him on a level far above other Soul Reapers.

Renji Abarai it would not pose a serious threat for Naruto, who would find his tactics more fun than dangerous. Therefore, their hypothetical clash would see the Hokage come out the winner.

But with Ichigo Kurosaki, Naruto would have no chance. Besides being the strongest character in Bleach and having unlimited strength, Ichigo is able to completely heal himself from any damage. In one of their battles, the protagonist of Bleach could therefore focus exclusively on the offensive phase.

Jinta and Ururu, even in pairs, would be destroyed even only by the copies of Naruto. A clear defeat for the Bleach duo. But with Kenpachi Zaraki the situation would be different. Kenpachi has even better potential than Ichigo, and Naruto would succumb in a confrontation.

Another protagonist of Bleach who would have no hope against Naruto is Kugo Ginjo, even defeated by an Ichigo who had just recovered his powers from Soul Reaper. The last battle between Naruto and the Bleach characters is the one with Aizen Sousuke. Aizen is able to alter the minds of his rivals and most likely Naruto would be subjugated by him.

And what do you think of these particular clashes? Let us know yours