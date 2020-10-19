Naruto: 3 disappointments of the anime that do not do justice to the manga

Naruto is certainly one of the most loved shonen series of all time, and since its debut on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the unique style of Masashi Kishimoto has been able to conquer millions of fans. However, the animated transposition presents numerous problems, which have ruined, even heavily, the original work.

Naruto anime series was first published in Japan in 2002, to then leave the borders of the Rising Sun only in 2005. The popularity obtained by the adventures of the young ninja of Konoha was very high, becoming one of the three flagship titles of Shonen Jump, alongside the extraordinary Bleach and ONE PIECE.

Popularity, however, as often happens, can be marked by developments not fully accepted by the most loyal community, and in the case of Naruto this is due to the release of the sequel Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, which is rewriting some things seen in the original series. The reasons for the decline in Naruto’s popularity are also found in the production of the anime, in which three main disappointments can be identified.

The first is the surrender of the fighting. The first series is characterized by clashes that are nothing short of exciting, just think of the one with Zabuza, or Naruto against Neji, and Rock Lee against Gaara, and in the anime these challenges have been re-proposed with great care and particular attention in the recreate the emotions present in the manga, something that in Shippuden, however, has been heavily reduced, to favor faster and less engaging sequences.

In second place we find the choices regarding how to render the narrative. The first chapters of Naruto, the narrative arc dedicated to the exam to become Chunin and the conclusion before the time skip contain unforgettable scenes, with an exorbitant amount of characters all well characterized, and if you initially gave them more attention, this is a missing element in Shippuden, especially in the anime.

Finally, the decrease in the quality of the animations that marked the final part of the series, starting from the narrative arc dedicated to Pain. Despite the above, the clash between Naruto and Pain is still considered by many to be the high point of the work, which in the anime did not manage to shine as it should, due to the lack of funds available for production.

What do you think of these reasons? Do you agree that the anime does not do justice to Kishimoto's manga? Let us know with a comment below.