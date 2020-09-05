Naruto: 14 years ago the ninja of Konoha made his debut on Italy 1

Share it:

Exactly fourteen years ago, on September 5, 2006, the afternoon of Italia 1 was literally shocked by the arrival of one of the most loved Shonen series ever, Naruto . Although the manga was released in April 2003, many still did not know the pestiferous but nice ninja who would one day become Hokage.

The first episodes of Masashi Kishimoto’s work were mainly aimed at introducing us a protagonist out of the ordinary, a rebel, who did not in the least follow the conduct expected in the ninja academy of the village of Konoha, and who reacted to loneliness by playing the clown of the class.

Naruto’s growth, the relationships that then profoundly marked the main developments of the plot, and the amount of exciting and moving moments, are just a few of the aspects that have made the anime one of the most followed, most memorable, and that have made it one of the series that has influenced the lives of fans.

To celebrate this very special anniversary, the Cartoonfun.it page shared the promotional video for the first episode of Naruto that you find at the bottom of the news, which anticipated the arrival of the animated transposition in the afternoon schedule of Italia 1.

Recall that the main antagonist of the first season of Naruto, Orochimaru, has obtained a magnificent collectible statue, and we leave you to a nice triple cosplay dedicated to Naruto Sasuke and Kakashi.