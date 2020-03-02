Nariyuki made her choice, fan in revolt after the last chapter of We Never Learn

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After nearly 150 chapters and three years of serialization, Nariyuki Yuiga has finally made its choice. The last chapter of We Never Learn, published a few days ago on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, in fact, has revealed the name of the sweet half of the protagonist, and consequently created a heated discussion among fans of the work.

The chapter ended with the kiss between Nariyuki and Uruka, a choice that certainly did not make fans of the manga happy Taishi Tsutsui. "I would have been satisfied regardless of the winner if the choice had been made sensibly", commented a user,"I want to clarify it, the problem is not who won, but how he won. A boy should not need several weeks of time, flashbacks and supernatural intervention from his father's ghost to express his feelings."said another.

Defeat across the board for Rizu, Mafuyu and Asumi therefore, as well as for the favorite Fumino Furuhashi. The author declared a few months ago that he would have liked to get to about 20 published volumes, but given the evolution of the events, a conclusion of the work within the next ten chapters seems foreseeable.

And what do you think of it? Are you satisfied? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you are a fan of the rom-com instead, we advise you to take a look at the latest news regarding The Quintessential Quintuplets, another highly talked-about harem series recently concluded with chapter 122.